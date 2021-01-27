Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Anthony Jeffrey has also played for Sutton United, Boreham Wood and Forest Green Rovers.

Wrexham winger Anthony Jeffrey has left the National League club after his short-term deal expired.

The ex-Dover Athletic player joined the Dragons in September following a successful trial.

A product of the Arsenal academy, the 26-year-old Guyana international made eight appearances for Dean Keates' side.

"The club wishes to put on record it's thanks to AJ for his efforts," Wrexham said in a statement.