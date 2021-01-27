Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Tom Edwards joined Stoke's academy at the age of seven

Stoke wing-back Tom Edwards has joined Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls on loan for the rest of 2021.

The 22-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Championship Potters but has not played for them since January 2020.

Last week Edwards was recalled from a season-long loan at League One Fleetwood, where he played 12 times.

New York Red Bulls are managed by former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber, with the 2021 MLS season scheduled to start on 3 April.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.