Alisha Lehmann has won 25 caps for Switzerland

West Ham United have loaned Switzerland forward Alisha Lehmann to Women's Super League rivals Everton for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old follows Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott in joining Willie Kirk's side in January.

Lehmann, who signed from YB Frauen in 2018, helped the Hammers reach the 2019 FA Cup final, and was nominated for Young Player of the Year that season.

"Everton is a big club and they have done so well," Lehmann said.

"I'm so excited to play, to score goals and win with Everton. For me, it was my first choice to come here and I am so happy it has happened."

Everton are fifth in the WSL, 12 points behind leaders Manchester United but with games in hand on three of the four sides above them.

