Andy Cook scored for Mansfield in a 3-1 defeat by Bradford earlier this season

Bradford City have signed Andy Cook from fellow League Two side Mansfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker has played 24 matches for the Stags this campaign, scoring three times.

Cook scored for Mansfield against Bradford in October but ended up on the losing side.

"It is not every day you get a call from a club like this one so, for me, it was impossible to turn down," Cook told the club website. external-link

