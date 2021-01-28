Motherwell fans displayed a banner outside Fir Park on the day of Stephen Robinson's resignation

Stephen Robinson says he is "refreshed and ready to go" again after resigning as Motherwell manager last month.

The Northern Irishman spent almost four years in charge at Fir Park, enjoying European football and two cup finals.

But he admits he was left feeling "drained" after a stuttering start to the season that left 'Well loitering in the relegation zone.

"With time to reflect, I still think it was the right thing to do," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"When I spoke to the chairman he said that in any other walk of life we'd give you a month off to come back firing again, but you can't do that in football.

"I've heard Pep Guardiola talking about three or four years at a football club before needing a break because you're so immersed in it. I've had a month off and I feel refreshed, my mind's clear. I'm ready to go again, wherever that may be.

"When you have been there for as long as I had, you become very emotionally attached. It's a club that I love. Things hurt you more than they normally would do as a manager. I just thought it was the right time to leave.

"I couldn't speak any higher of Alan [Burrows, chief executive] or Jim [McMahon, chairman], I just felt I didn't have the energy for another rebuild again and it was time for someone else."

Robinson concedes that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic added to what turned into a frustrating final campaign at the helm of the Lanarkshire club.

After finishing a curtailed season in third back in March, wins proved hard to come by as the 46-year-old took Motherwell into European football for the first time in six years amid a stuttering league campaign.

"This year was probably the hardest with Covid because you didn't know if you were coming or going," he conceded. "Who motivates the motivator at times? You worry about everyone else and sometimes you just have to give yourself a little bit of time.

"You do need a short break, but you do end up missing it."

As well as two cup finals and Europa League football, Robinson takes satisfaction from helping youth flourish at Fir Park.

David Turnbull has since moved on to Celtic for a £3.25m fee

"The best highs you think of the finals, but also the semi-finals [against Rangers in the League Cup and Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup]. The atmospheres and results will live long in the memory," he said.

"A third-place finish as well, playing in Europe. Hapoel Be'er Sheva was a great experience.

"Having said that, we beat Kilmarnock 3-1 to stay up and that was probably the biggest relief as it allowed me to go and build what we wanted. It allowed me to bring through young players, and that's where my pride lies.

"Guys like David Turnbull, James Scott, Chris Cadden, Allan Campbell. That's hard to do. People like David Turnbull are the ones that inspire you."

