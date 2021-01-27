Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Forward Liam Cullen scored two goals in Swansea's 5-1 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest

Striker Liam Cullen has signed a new three-year deal at Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea City.

The 21-year-old, who has three goals in 17 senior appearances, was due to see his contract expire next summer.

The fresh terms see the Wales Under-21 forward extend his stay until 2024, with an option of a further 12 months.

Cullen scored twice in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest, with boss Steve Cooper calling him "a great lad and part of what we are doing".

Joining Swansea's youth set-up at the age of nine, Kilgetty-born Cullen has long been tipped to follow the likes of academy success stories Daniel James, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon.