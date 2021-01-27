Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Dele Alli has spent most of this season on the Spurs bench

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expects midfielder Dele Alli to remain at the club after the January transfer window.

The England international, 24, has been linked with a move away from the club, with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly keen on taking him to Paris St-Germain. external-link

Alli has started only one Premier League game this season.

"The transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen but I don't expect it," said Mourinho.

"I am saying that since the beginning of the transfer window I was not expecting anyone to leave.

"I was not expecting anyone to come. Until now 27th Jan, almost at the end… I don't believe anything will happen but it's open, still.

"Football is football."

The transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT on Monday, 1 February.

Alli started 21 league matches last season and scored eight goals. He has not scored in 75 minutes on the pitch in the league this season and was taken off at half-time in his only start against Everton on 13 September.

Tottenham will reportedly not let Alli go without a midfielder joining the club, given they are still challenging in four competitions.

Mourinho's side sit sixth in the Premier League and face Liverpool on Thursday.

They are drawn away to Everton in the FA Cup fifth round on 10 February, face Austria's Wolfsberger in the Europa League knockout stages on 18 February, and are set to play Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on 25 April.