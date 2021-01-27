Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Joe Hilton will spend the rest of the campaign at Ross County

Joe Hilton has "all the attributes to be successful," says Ross County manager John Hughes after signing the goalkeeper on loan.

The 21-year-old arrives from Blackburn Rovers and will challenge Ross Laidlaw for the starting spot at the Scottish Premiership club.

Hilton began his career at Manchester City and Everton and played three times on loan at Fleetwood Town this season.

"Joe is a good, young goalkeeper and a big boy at 6ft 6in," said Hughes.

"He needs to use this spell to come in and compete with Ross Laidlaw, try and push each other on and make the next step in his development."

