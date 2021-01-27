Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Jones will become Bruce's assistant having held the same role at Bournemouth under boss Jason Tindall.

Bournemouth first-team coach Graeme Jones has joined Steve Bruce's coaching staff as Newcastle attempt to arrest their slide down the table.

The Magpies are winless in 11 matches and have lost their past five Premier League games, which has left them seven points above the relegation zone.

Bruce, who has been criticised by fans, said former Luton boss Jones would bring a "fresh voice" to the team.

"He is vastly experienced and hugely passionate about the club," he added.

"He is from [Gateshead] but has been away for 35 years so the opportunity to come in and give us a hand is one he has jumped at."

The 50-year-old was in charge of Luton for just under a year before leaving the Hatters in April 2020 and has previously been a coach at Everton, Wigan and West Brom.

Jones said: "I'm proud to be here at the team I supported as a boy, and all of my life. During my playing and coaching career, it has always been the first result I would look for after my own.

"Now, I've hopefully got a chance to have a direct influence on results and the future of the football club, which is something I'm very excited for."