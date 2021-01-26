Panutche Camara's 75h-minute goal at Sheffield United ensured a nervous finish for the Premier League strugglers as they hung on to beat Argyle 2-1

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has hailed his players after ending a week that saw the club cover more than 1,700 miles with a 2-0 win at Swindon.

The latest win sees Argyle stay unbeaten in League One this year.

"We've done it with flying colours because the lads have been different class," Lowe said.

"We've had to work our socks off to get people organised and get people in the right places and go at the right times and hotels, and food and everything," added Lowe after the win over Swindon and before his players headed back to Plymouth on the comparatively short 320-mile round trip to Wiltshire.

"It's been tough but it's football isn't it, and we'd rather be doing that than not, so we've just got to continue to do what we do best and that's preparing and planning, and if we continue to do that the football will take care of itself."

Long away trips are nothing new for Plymouth, whose position in the south west of England means their closest geographical rivals in League One this season are Bristol Rovers, which is still a 250-mile round trip.

But an FA Cup trip to Sheffield sandwiched between a midweek trip to their furthest rivals and one to Swindon has seen them do an unusual amount of travelling in a short space of time.

Having done a two-night trip to Wearside last week and an overnight stay at Sheffield on Saturday, Argyle made the trip to Swindon on the day, but provided their players with day beds before the game.

"We try and do everything right by the boys so there's no excuses, and credit goes to them because they've just got on with it," added Lowe.

"We've made sure we've recovered them right and we've given them a bit of down time and haven't let them train as much as they possibly should.

"We've done a lot of video work on the screen and put stuff to them. A lot of credit has to go to the boys as well because they're taking everything in."