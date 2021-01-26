Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United fans have voted overwhelmingly to give the club a £100,000 cash injection.

In a ballot of more than 1,000 Dundee United Supporters' Foundation members, 98.42% backed a proposal after the club requested help.

An immediate £60,000 will then be followed by all membership fees and donations gathered until the six-figure sum is reached.

The group previously gave the club £100,000 in June 2020.

"We are absolutely delighted that the Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal with such a fantastic turnout," DUSF said.

"This demonstrates the unity amongst Foundation members and our desire to assist the club financially in these difficult times where income has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The club offered "sincere thanks" to foundation members and said the money will "enhance our ability to get through this current situation and help us come back stronger".

The latest donation comes after United manager Micky Mellon, his staff and the playing squad all agreed pay cuts to help the club through the pandemic.