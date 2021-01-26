Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he feels "let down" by Jeremie Frimpong's determination to leave the club and join Bayer Leverkusen in an £11.5m deal. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Celtic are close to concluding a deal to sign Preston centre-back Ben Davies before Monday's transfer deadline. (Sky Sports)
Rangers forward Ianis Hagi has been praised as a "joy to work with" by manager Steven Gerrard who is impressed by the Romanian's thirst for improvement. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is not surprised winger Scott Wright is facing a backlash from fans after agreeing a pre-contract deal with Rangers. (Scotsman)
Midfielder Stevie Mallan is back in Hibs' plans, says head coach Jack Ross, after a proposed loan move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor stalled. (Edinburgh Evening News)
An agreement on restarting the lower leagues is no closer to being reached after Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell met with League 1 and 2 clubs for talks. (Press & Journal)
Motherwell are keen on taking out-of-favour St Mirren midfielder Sam Foley to Fir Park. (Daily Record)
Dundee United midfielder Paul McMullan - who had already signed a pre-contract with Dundee - has moved to Dens Park on loan for the rest of the season. (Courier)
St Johnstone are set to sign former Arsenal and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Charlie Gilmour after he impressed on trial. (Courier)