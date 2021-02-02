Aston Villa v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard hasn't played in the Premier League since scoring for Manchester United against Leicester on the final day of last season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith could named an unchanged line-up for the third successive game.

January recruit Morgan Sanson awaits his debut, while defender Kortney Hause has been ruled out for at least another four weeks because of a foot injury.

West Ham loan signing Jesse Lingard is poised to make his first Premier League appearance of the season on Wednesday.

Manager David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns, with only long-term absentee Arthur Masuaku ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham's winning run is over and they found it hard going against Liverpool on Sunday - they didn't create many chances in the first half and, as the game opened up, it quickly got away from them.

I am going to go with Aston Villa here. They have played well since returning to action after the coronavirus outbreak at the club at the start of January, and their attack can cause the Hammers problems.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett

Their only win during that period was against Norwich in 2016, and they drew at Cardiff in 2014

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th top-flight fixture between Aston Villa and West Ham. The East London side have 34 wins to Villa's 33, with 32 draws.

Aston Villa's only Premier League victory in the past nine meetings was 1-0 at home in May 2015 (D5, L3). They scored just four goals in those matches.

However, West Ham have won only one of their 10 most recent Premier League visits to Villa Park, when Kevin Nolan scored both goals in February 2014.

Aston Villa

Villa have won 10 matches at the halfway point of a top-flight season for the first time in 11 years.

They have only twice had as many as 11 wins after 20 Premier League games: in 1998-99 and 2008-09.

Dean Smith's side need just three more points to match last season's final total of 35.

Aston Villa are vying to earn three consecutive Premier League home victories in the same season for the first time since a run of four between August and October 2007.

They can equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive home clean sheets, last achieved in September-October 2001.

Jack Grealish has been directly involved in 15 league goals in 19 appearances, scoring six times and providing nine assists. It's already his highest tally in a season.

West Ham United