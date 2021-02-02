Leeds United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has kept only three clean sheets in 17 Premier League appearances this term

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are expecting to be without Rodrigo, who suffered a likely muscle injury at Leicester, while Patrick Bamford and Raphinha are both doubts.

Bamford sustained a dead leg on Sunday, while Raphinha has a thigh strain.

Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen will deputise for Jordan Pickford, who hurt a rib while making a save on Saturday.

Fabian Delph is back in the squad after injury and he could be joined by new signing Joshua King, if he provides a negative coronavirus test.

Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain sidelined for the Toffees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was a strange performance by Everton at the weekend. They never really got going against Newcastle and another worry is that the goals have dried up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored in any of his past seven league games.

Leeds were impressive in their win over Leicester, which saw Patrick Bamford end his mini goal-drought.

Bamford deserves a mention for the quality of that strike, and also for playing Jack Harrison in for the crucial third goal - his attitude and awareness is top class.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds could complete a league double over Everton for the first time since 1990-91, when they were also a newly-promoted side.

Everton have won just one of their past 37 top-flight trips to Elland Road, drawing nine and losing 27.

That solitary victory came in November 2002, courtesy of a Wayne Rooney goal.

This will be the 100th top-flight fixture between the sides.

Leeds United

Leeds have won nine of their opening 20 games, the most by a promoted side since Wigan recorded 11 in 2005-06.

They have already surpassed their total of eight victories in their previous Premier League season in 2003-04.

The Whites have won all three midweek league matches this term, scoring 12 goals.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their five competitive fixtures so far this calendar year.

All three of Leeds' home wins have been against sides below them in the table.

Patrick Bamford has contributed to 15 goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Leeds, scoring 11 and assisting four.

Everton

The Toffees are looking to win four consecutive away league games for the first time since December 1985.

However, they have won just one of their past four matches, drawing once and losing twice.

Everton have recorded six victories from nine away fixtures in the league.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have 33 points from 19 matches, their most at the halfway stage since 2013-14.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 10 goals in his opening nine league games but has managed just one further strike over his subsequent nine appearances.