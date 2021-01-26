Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo says Raul Jimenez will "not be rushed" back, but is "positive" about his recovery from a fractured skull

Raul Jimenez could make a return for Wolves before the end of the season, says manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 29-year-old Mexican striker fractured his skull in a game against Arsenal on 29 November.

He had surgery the following day, but no timescale has previously been put on his recovery.

When asked if Jimenez could play again this term, Nuno said: "We are truly positive that this can happen. He's doing really, really well."

The Portuguese manager said that he and the Wolves medical staff have been "surprised" by the forward's recovery.

"It's very good news the way he keeps improving day-by-day," said Nuno.

"Just by seeing him running and lifting weights and doing all these strong training sessions, it's a big lift for everybody because first of all it's [about] the man."

Jimenez remains Wolves' joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals despite having been out for the past eight weeks.

The Midlands club face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 18:00 GMT), having won just once and lost six in nine games since Jimenez's injury.

Nuno said Jimenez's recovery will not be rushed or "put at any kind of risk" and that the psychological wellbeing of the player remains "a worry".

"We have to be really patient and take the right decisions and this will require decisions from the surgeon, scans on the skull," he said.

"He's exactly the same guy, always a smile on his face, aware of the process he has gone through and confident that he wants to return stronger.

"Heading and how can he deal with this situation, how his brain will react to acceleration, deceleration, jumping and impact is another issue. That will come in time."