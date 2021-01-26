Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Odion Ighalo made just four appearances for Manchester United this season

Forward Odion Ighalo says his "dream has come to an end" as he prepares to leave Manchester United at the end of his one-year loan spell.

The 31-year-old Nigeria international scored five goals in 23 appearances for United after arriving from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo said he would "forever cherish" and "be grateful" for his United spell.

"I'm still and would always remain a Manchester United fan," he said in a Twitter post.

Ighalo, whose loan deal expires on Saturday, has played just nine minutes of Premier League football this season, with his chances restricted further following the arrival of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in October.