Venglos. front second from left, took charge of Villa after a spell with Czechoslovakia

Dr Jozef Venglos, the first manager from outside Britain or Ireland to take charge of a top-flight English team, has died aged 84.

The Slovakian made history when he was appointed at Aston Villa in 1990.

He lasted only one season at the club and was replaced by Ron Atkinson after Villa finished 17th in the league.

He also served a single-season stint with Celtic in 1998-99, which included a memorable 5-1 derby win over Rangers but no trophies.

Venglos was the assistant coach when Czechoslovakia won the European Championship in 1976 and had two spells as manager, taking them to third place at the 1980 European Championship and the quarter-finals at the 1990 World Cup.

He was later Slovakia's first national team boss after it gained independence in 1993.

In a long career he also served as national team manager for Australia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malaysia and Oman and took charge of Fenerbahce and Sporting Lisbon.