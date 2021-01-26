Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Morgan Sanson started his career with Le Mans

Aston Villa have signed former France Under-21 midfield Morgan Sanson from Marseille on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old made 122 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille after joining from Montpellier in January 2017.

Villa manager Dean Smith said Sanson had the "quality and experience" to play in any midfield position.

Sanson said the chance to move to Villa Park was "the best opportunity for me and my career".

Talking to the club website, external-link the Frenchman added: "I'm very proud to join the Aston Villa family, and in the future I hope we can do great things together."

Smith said the versatile midfielder "will add real competition for starting places" and ensures greater depth in his squad.

