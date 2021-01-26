Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kyle Letheren was at Salford last season, one of 11 clubs in his career

Morecambe have signed free-agent goalkeeper Kyle Letheren on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who like father Glen was called up by Wales but never played an international, left Chesterfield on Sunday after nine appearances.

Letheren has played 164 games in his career since starting out at Swansea and appeared for 10 other clubs including Dundee, York and Plymouth.

He is reunited at Morecambe with former Argyle boss Derek Adams.

"As soon as I knew there was interest, I wanted to get myself here so it's great to get it over the line," Letheren told the club website. external-link

"I worked with the gaffer for two years at Plymouth, he gave me the call and we managed to get it done."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.