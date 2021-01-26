Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Ryan Giles has made one senior appearance for Wolves, but has played at Shrewsbury and Coventry

Wolves have loaned midfielder Ryan Giles to Championship side Rotherham United for the remainder of the season.

Giles, 21, had been on loan to Coventry City before returning this month, making 21 appearances from a career total of one goal in 48 matches.

The Telford-born winger has also spent time at Shrewsbury from parent club Wolves, for whom he has played one game - against the Shrews in the FA Cup.

"When you come on loan it's to get experience and minutes," said Giles. external-link

"Whatever happens I'll give my full commitment to the team 100%, whether that is on the pitch or the sidelines."

