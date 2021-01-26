Last updated on .From the section Livingston

'I've earned the right to be passed fit and proper'

Livingston manager David Martindale has been deemed a fit and proper person after a Scottish FA hearing.

Martindale previously spent three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to being involved with organised crime.

Since taking over as Livingston manager earlier this season, his side have won nine, drawn two, and reached the Scottish League Cup final.

The 46-year-old's case was heard by the Professional Game Board on Tuesday.

"I'd like to thank every single person on social media, the fans, pundits and media, for their support," said Martindale.

"I'm delighted that the SFA has given me a chance to progress my career with Livingston."

Martindale has previously been unsuccessful in the process and has spoken openly about his conviction and time spent in prison more than a decade ago.

Each year, clubs provide the SFA with an 'official return' that lists directors and other officials. Member clubs also have to notify of any changes to the most recent official return.

After viewing his interview on Football Focus, Professor Phil Scraton wrote to the SFA in support of Martindale. Scraton is professor emeritus of law at Queen's University Belfast and sat on the Hillsborough Independent Panel.

Livingston MP Hannah Bardell has written to SFA president Rod Petrie in support of Martindale and Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has backed his fellow Scottish Premiership manager, saying he deserves a second chance.

Speaking about his past to BBC Scotland last month, Martindale said: "From 2004, I've been actively doing everything I can to change my life.

"I was part of the wrong crowd, I was the wrong crowd. I paid a heavy price but the heaviest price wasn't what I paid it's what I done to everybody else. It was the family, it was my family, it was the victims of my crime, so to speak."