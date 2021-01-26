Hibernian host Rangers on Wednesday night at Ibrox

Hibernian are not under any added pressure to get points against Premiership leaders Rangers despite recent criticism of their League Cup exit, says head coach Jack Ross.

Hibs host Steven Gerrard's unbeaten Premiership leaders on Wednesday, having lost 3-0 to St Johnstone in their semi-final despite being favourites for the trophy.

But Ross remains calm amid criticism.

"I genuinely don't feel any difference in pressure in any game," Ross said.

"Because of the demands I put on myself and the squad of players to be the best they can be every single day.

"The expectation that I put on myself and my players to produce something good tomorrow evening, to produce a result, is exactly the same as it would've been at any point in the season."

Hibs sit fourth in the Premiership, having drawn with Rangers at Easter Road earlier this season before losing 1-0 at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

Their league form has improved since Ross replaced Paul Heckingbottom last season, but a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by rivals Hearts in October, plus the humbling by St Johnstone has induced criticism.

Asked if the Hampden loss was a step back for his side, Ross responded: "It is if you allow it to be. It's painful and sore and frustrating at a missed opportunity.

"You can't allow it to be a step back the way. We've got to make sure it's a motivation for us to continue trying to get to that stage of the tournament and make that next step further."