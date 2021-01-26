Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarina Wiegman (left) and assistant coach Arjan Veurink (right) are to continue their partnership

Sarina Wiegman will be joined by Netherlands assistant coach Arjan Veurink when she takes over as England women's head coach in September.

Wiegman, who will succeed Phil Neville after the Tokyo Olympics, wanted to bring Veurink with her as part of her agreement to lead the Lionesses.

They have worked together since 2017, winning the European title that year and reaching the 2019 World Cup final.

Veurink previously worked as head coach of FC Twente Women.

In that role the 34-year-old won the KNVB Cup, four championship titles and qualified for the Champions League.

Former England manager Neville was due to take charge of Great Britain's women's football team at the Tokyo Olympics but has instead joined David Beckham's Inter Miami.