Stefan Johansen joined Fulham from Scottish club Celtic in the summer of 2016

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen on loan until the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old Norway international has only featured twice for the Whites this season, with both his appearances in the EFL Cup.

Johansen played 36 times for Fulham in 2019-20 as the Craven Cottage outfit were promoted to the Premier League.

He is QPR's third signing of the January transfer window.

"Stefan has evident quality and experience on both the domestic and international stage," Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club website. external-link

"He is a player who has shown he can play in a deeper-lying midfield role or in a more attacking position. That flexibility he has is vital for us."

