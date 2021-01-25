Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sacked Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be tempted by the Celtic job if it becomes available, says the England legend's uncle Harry Redknapp. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are not interested in any swap deal with Rangers for Scott Wright and have told the Ibrox club - who have signed the winger on a pre-contract - it will take a "good offer" to get him before the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday have been scared off by Aberdeen's asking price after the Championship club enquired about striker Sam Cosgrove. (Sun) external-link

Millwall are keen on Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous and may lodge a bid for the 21-year-old this month. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs midielder Stevie Mallan has been given permission to discuss a move to Turkish side Malatyaspor, who want him on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal. (Daily Express) external-link

Ross County boss John Hughes expects to sign striker Jordan White from Motherwell and will also add Blackburn keeper Joe Hilton for the rest of the season. (Sun) external-link