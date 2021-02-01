Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New loan signing Mbaye Diagne could make his first start for West Brom

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie could start, having come on as a substitute in the defeat by Manchester City after a month out with a shoulder injury.

Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are being monitored.

West Brom could give a first start to loan signing Mbaye Diagne, who made his debut as a half-time substitute against Fulham at the weekend.

Grady Diangana, who has not played for a month because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won three of the past four meetings.

Sheffield United have only registered one victory in their last six matches with West Brom (D2, L3).

The Blades are hosting West Brom in the top flight for the first time since January 1973, when they won 3-0.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost eight of their 10 Premier League home games, their most defeats in a top-flight season since a total of 10 in 1975-76.

They have lost 20 of their past 24 league matches (W2, D2).

Twelve of their 17 Premier League defeats this season have been by a one-goal margin.

The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W4, D2).

Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his past four home appearances in all competitions.

David McGoldrick has scored five of Sheffield United's 12 league goals this season.

Oliver Burke failed to score in all 20 league appearances for West Brom between 2017-19.

West Bromwich Albion