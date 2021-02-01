Manchester United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rival managers Ralph Hasenhuttl (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both endured a difficult week

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was substituted against Arsenal on Saturday because of stomach cramps but is expected to be available.

Eric Bailly may replace Victor Lindelof, who struggles to play twice a week due to an ongoing back problem.

Southampton are likely to be without Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu because of fresh injuries.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard and Mohammed Salisu are among the players who were already sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in the past nine Premier League meetings (W4, D5). They can complete their first league double over Southampton since 2012-13.

United have come from behind to beat Southampton in a Premier League record-equalling 10 games, including a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at St Mary's this season.

Manchester United

All four of United's league defeats in 2020-21 have come at Old Trafford. They've only twice lost more often at home in a Premier League season: seven defeats in 2013-14, and six in 2001-02.

They have come from behind to win seven Premier League matches this season - but all of them away.

Only one of Marcus Rashford's seven Premier League goals this season has been scored at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has gone five league appearances without a goal or assist, his worst spell since joining United a year ago.

Southampton