Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

From the section Premier League

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has made three substitute appearances since his comeback from coronavirus

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss out because of a muscle injury, while the ill Ryan Fraser is another fitness doubt.

Paul Dummett is available again and Allan Saint-Maximin could be in line for his first start since November.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says several unnamed members of his squad face fitness tests after suffering injuries against Wolves.

James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp are among the confirmed absentees.

New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is again in contention as he awaits his Eagles debut.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle could complete a league double over Palace for the first time since 2013-14.

The past four meetings at St James' Park have all ended 1-0, with Newcastle winning three times and Palace once.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's victory at the weekend ended their 11-match winless run in all competitions.

The Magpies are looking to win successive league games for only the second time this season.

They have won just three of their past 14 matches at St James' Park, drawing four times and losing seven.

Newcastle have already matched last season's total of five home league defeats.

The Magpies have kept only one home league clean sheet this term, the fewest in the division.

Seventeen of their 21 league goals have been scored in the second half.

Callum Wilson has been involved in 14 of Newcastle's 21 goals, scoring 10 and assisting four.

All 10 of Wilson's league goals have been scored in the second half.

