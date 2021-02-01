Premier League
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette lands awkwardly against Manchester United
Alexandre Lacazette should be fit despite taking an awkward landing against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is doubtful, having missed the defeat by Crystal Palace with a groin injury.

Romain Saiss, who has missed three successive matches with an unspecified injury, will be assessed.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return, while fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette is expected to play despite Saturday's blow to his head.

Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney are major doubts because of respective hip and calf problems.

Eight of Wolves' last 10 home goals in all competitions have been scored by different players

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are aiming to do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1978-79 season.
  • Arsenal have won eight of their past 10 top-flight away games against Wolves (D1, L1).
  • This is the 100th top-flight meeting. The Gunners lead by 45 wins to Wolves' 27, with 27 draws.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have gone eight league games without a win (D3, L5).
  • They could lose three home league matches in a row for the first time since November 2018.
  • Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their 14 most recent Premier League fixtures.
  • They have failed to score in seven of their 21 league games this season, just one fewer than they did in the whole of 2019-20.
  • They are in danger of going three successive league fixtures without scoring for the first time since November 2014 in the Championship under Kenny Jackett.
  • This is Wolves' 250th Premier League match (W69, D68, L112).

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are enjoying a seven-match unbeaten league run, winning five of them.
  • They are aiming for a fourth consecutive away win in the league for the first time since October 2016.
  • The Gunners have scored eight goals and conceded just one in their previous three league away matches.
  • Mikel Arteta's side have conceded 20 goals this season, with only Manchester City letting in fewer.
  • Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their past eight fixtures in all competitions.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his last three Premier League away appearances.

