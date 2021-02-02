Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0CelticCeltic0

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameDoyle
    Average rating

    6.55

  2. Squad number22Player nameMillen
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number4Player nameDikamona
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number14Player nameRossi
    Average rating

    7.51

  5. Squad number3Player nameHaunstrup
    Average rating

    7.82

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.72

  7. Squad number8Player nameDicker
    Average rating

    7.73

  8. Squad number27Player nameTshibola
    Average rating

    7.53

  9. Squad number29Player nameBurke
    Average rating

    8.06

  10. Squad number9Player nameOakley
    Average rating

    7.48

  11. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.96

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    3.65

  2. Squad number16Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    4.36

  3. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    3.87

  4. Squad number35Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    3.70

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    3.92

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    3.38

  7. Squad number17Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    3.72

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.40

  9. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    4.21

  10. Squad number22Player nameEdouard
    Average rating

    4.15

  11. Squad number10Player nameAjeti
    Average rating

    3.62

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Doyle
  • 22Millen
  • 4Dikamona
  • 14Rossi
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 27Tshibola
  • 29Burke
  • 9Oakley
  • 7McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 11Kabamba
  • 12Whitehall
  • 15Pierrick
  • 19Pinnock
  • 24Medley
  • 26Dabo
  • 32Brindley
  • 34Lyle

Celtic

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 29Bain
  • 16Kenny
  • 57Welsh
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 17Christie
  • 42McGregor
  • 14Turnbull
  • 22Edouard
  • 10Ajeti

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 4Duffy
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Klimala
  • 12Soro
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home13%
Away87%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

  2. Post update

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2623306675972
2Celtic25148351203150
3Hibernian27137737261146
4Aberdeen2612863126544
5Livingston2611693429539
6St Mirren2485112428-429
7Dundee Utd26610102036-1628
8St Johnstone2669112535-1027
9Kilmarnock2674152633-725
10Motherwell2457122136-1522
11Ross County2655161950-3120
12Hamilton2454152149-2819
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories