Kilmarnock v Celtic

Foul by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).
KilmarnockKilmarnock0CelticCeltic0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|26
|23
|3
|0
|66
|7
|59
|72
|2
|Celtic
|25
|14
|8
|3
|51
|20
|31
|50
|3
|Hibernian
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|26
|11
|46
|4
|Aberdeen
|26
|12
|8
|6
|31
|26
|5
|44
|5
|Livingston
|26
|11
|6
|9
|34
|29
|5
|39
|6
|St Mirren
|24
|8
|5
|11
|24
|28
|-4
|29
|7
|Dundee Utd
|26
|6
|10
|10
|20
|36
|-16
|28
|8
|St Johnstone
|26
|6
|9
|11
|25
|35
|-10
|27
|9
|Kilmarnock
|26
|7
|4
|15
|26
|33
|-7
|25
|10
|Motherwell
|24
|5
|7
|12
|21
|36
|-15
|22
|11
|Ross County
|26
|5
|5
|16
|19
|50
|-31
|20
|12
|Hamilton
|24
|5
|4
|15
|21
|49
|-28
|19