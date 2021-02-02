Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0LivingstonLivingston2

Aberdeen v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 3Hoban
  • 14Taylor
  • 4Considine
  • 17Hayes
  • 40McCrorie
  • 19Ferguson
  • 5Leigh
  • 18McLennan
  • 11HedgesSubstituted forKennedyat 14'minutes
  • 7Hornby

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 9Hendry
  • 10McGinn
  • 15McGeouch
  • 24Campbell
  • 26Virtanen
  • 29MacKenzie
  • 33Kennedy
  • 43Woods

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 25Ambrose
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 23Longridge
  • 2Devlin
  • 33Lawson
  • 18Holt
  • 12Serrano
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1McCrorie
  • 6Bartley
  • 11Forrest
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Reilly
  • 21McMillan
  • 37Kabia
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 0, Livingston 2. Nicky Devlin (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Matthew Kennedy.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Ryan Hedges because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Hornby (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Joe Lewis, Aberdeen. Aberdeen 0, Livingston 1.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Efe Ambrose tries a through ball, but Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Steve Lawson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2623306675972
2Celtic24147351203149
3Hibernian27128735251044
4Aberdeen2612863126544
5Livingston2611693429539
6St Mirren2486102326-330
7Dundee Utd26610102036-1628
8St Johnstone2669112535-1027
9Kilmarnock2573152633-724
10Motherwell2457122136-1522
11Ross County2655161950-3120
12Hamilton2454152149-2819
View full Scottish Premiership table

