Aberdeen v Livingston

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Livingston 2. Nicky Devlin (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lewis
- 3Hoban
- 14Taylor
- 4Considine
- 17Hayes
- 40McCrorie
- 19Ferguson
- 5Leigh
- 18McLennan
- 11HedgesSubstituted forKennedyat 14'minutes
- 7Hornby
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 9Hendry
- 10McGinn
- 15McGeouch
- 24Campbell
- 26Virtanen
- 29MacKenzie
- 33Kennedy
- 43Woods
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Stryjek
- 25Ambrose
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 23Longridge
- 2Devlin
- 33Lawson
- 18Holt
- 12Serrano
- 14Mullin
- 8Pittman
- 9Emmanuel-Thomas
Substitutes
- 1McCrorie
- 6Bartley
- 11Forrest
- 17Robinson
- 20Reilly
- 21McMillan
- 37Kabia
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Matthew Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Ryan Hedges because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Fraser Hornby (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson following a set piece situation.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Joe Lewis, Aberdeen. Aberdeen 0, Livingston 1.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Livingston. Efe Ambrose tries a through ball, but Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is caught offside.
Steve Lawson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.