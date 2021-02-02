Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

CrawleyCrawley Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 24Craig
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 39Hessenthaler
- 8Powell
- 44Wright
- 20Matthews
- 10Nadesan
- 16Nichols
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 15Davies
- 26Galach
- 30Wright
- 35Rodari
- 37Nelson
- 38Tilley
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 18Akinola
- 29Thompson
- 16Brophy
- 28Freeman
- 26Kyprianou
- 8Clay
- 9Wilkinson
- 20Sotiriou
- 15Kemp
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 4Cissé
- 7McAnuff
- 11Dayton
- 23Turley
- 35Abrahams
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match report will appear here