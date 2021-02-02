League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 24Craig
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 44Wright
  • 20Matthews
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 15Davies
  • 26Galach
  • 30Wright
  • 35Rodari
  • 37Nelson
  • 38Tilley

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 18Akinola
  • 29Thompson
  • 16Brophy
  • 28Freeman
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 8Clay
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 15Kemp

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 11Dayton
  • 23Turley
  • 35Abrahams
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Carlisle23134633201343
3Forest Green26111053122943
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Newport2411763527840
8Salford25108732211138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient25113113429536
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley239773531434
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Scunthorpe26102142834-632
17Bradford248792527-231
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage2451091926-725
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

