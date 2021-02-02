Championship
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Grimmer
  • 12Knight
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 27Obita
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 28Ofoborh
  • 18Thompson
  • 15Muskwe
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 23Onyedinma

Substitutes

  • 5Stewart
  • 7Wheeler
  • 11Kashket
  • 17Horgan
  • 19McCleary
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 26McCarthy
  • 32Anderson
  • 33Mehmeti

Birmingham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 12Dean
  • 3Pedersen
  • 34Sunjic
  • 19San José
  • 20Gardner
  • 17Sánchez
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Bela

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 5Friend
  • 9Hogan
  • 14Leko
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 18McGree
  • 23Toral
  • 24Harper
Referee:
John Brooks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich27167435211455
2Swansea26148433151850
3Brentford25139345242148
4Reading26145740291147
5Watford27138631201147
6Bournemouth26119639241542
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City26123112728-139
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Millwall2761472225-332
15Huddersfield2795133038-832
16Cardiff2687113331231
17QPR2679102532-730
18Coventry2679102535-1030
19Derby2677121725-828
20Birmingham2669111931-1227
21Nottm Forest2668122029-926
22Rotherham2465132735-823
23Sheff Wed2577111625-922
24Wycombe2436151842-2415
