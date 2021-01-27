National League
Notts CountyNotts County0Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0

Notts County v Solihull Moors

Notts County v Solihull Moors

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 6O'Brien
  • 29Miller
  • 24Lacey
  • 4ReevesBooked at 28mins
  • 8Doyle
  • 9Wootton
  • 12Effiong
  • 11Boldewijn

Substitutes

  • 17Wolfe
  • 18Knowles
  • 19Sam
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 23Chicksen

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 20Howkins
  • 3CranstonBooked at 37mins
  • 15Maycock
  • 12Coxe
  • 29Cameron
  • 2Williams
  • 4Storer
  • 18Ball
  • 27Hudlin
  • 11Ward

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 8Gleeson
  • 9Rooney
  • 13Clayton
  • 24Hancox
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.

  2. Booking

    Jordan Cranston (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Jake Reeves (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Solihull Moors158252013726
8Notts County167451913625
9Maidenhead United167452222025
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil164662125-418
20King's Lynn165382134-1318
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
