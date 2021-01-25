Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Michael Gardyne was booked after an exchange with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Michael Gardyne's Scottish FA charge for alleged comments made during Ross County's defeat by Rangers last month has been withdrawn.

The 35-year-old midfielder's hearing in relation to the incident was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

However, witnesses due to give evidence have indicated they do not wish to appear, meaning the case has been dropped.

County previously said they would take no further action.

The SFA initially said he allegedly breached disciplinary rule 77, which says players must not "act in any manner which is of improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

"Ross County FC today welcomes the SFA's decision to withdraw the notice of complaint served to Michael Gardyne," said a club statement.

"We now consider the matter closed and will be making no further comment."

The-then County boss Stuart Kettlewell had vowed to punish Gardyne if he had said anything "untoward".

However, the club subsequently released a brief statement saying their investigation had concluded no further action would be taken and no further comment would be made.

Kettlewell said after the 4-0 defeat he knew "the wording that was used" according to referee John Beaton, who he pointed out was "standing a yard or two away", and suggested "there are stories flying about regarding what's been said".

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard marched on to the Global Energy Stadium pitch to confront Beaton as the whistle sounded for the interval but admitted he only knew what was alleged to have been said from hearing it second-hand.