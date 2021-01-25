Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

The most recent of John Bostock's five foreign moves was to French side Toulouse in 2018

Doncaster Rovers have made their third signing of the January transfer window by bringing in experienced midfielder John Bostock on an 18-month deal.

The ex-Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur player follows the arrival of Brentford keeper Ellery Balcombe and Barnsley winger Elliot Simoes.

Londoner Bostock, now 29, has spent most of his career playing abroad.

But he spent last season on loan with Championship side Nottingham Forest, where he made nine appearances.

Darren Moore's Doncaster, fifth in League One, will be Bostock's 14th club in a much-travelled career.

Bostock began his career at Palace, where he still holds the record for being the club's youngest ever player, having made his debut as 15-year-old in a 2-0 defeat by Watford in October 2007.

He was then signed by then Tottenham boss Juande Ramos for £700,000, but never played a first-team game and was loaned out to Brentford, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon Town.

Bostock moved to Belgium in 2013, playing for Royal Antwerp and OH Leuven, before spending two seasons with French side Lens and a year in Turkey with Bursaspor.

He returned to France with Toulouse in the summer of 2018, but left at the end of last season.

His move to Doncaster was completed too late or him to figure in Tuesday's home league game with Wimbledon.

