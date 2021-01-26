FA Cup: Vote for your favourite goal of the fourth round
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The holders went out, the Premier League champions were eliminated and Manchester City narrowly avoided a humiliating defeat against League Two Cheltenham Town.
The FA Cup fourth round certainly delivered, and it featured plenty of excellent goals.
We have selected our favourites - now it is your turn to vote for the one you think is best. Watch the goals at the top of the page and then have your say below.
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
