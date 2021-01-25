Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City have applied to the English Football League [EFL] for a loan to help them cope with the loss of fans at games.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan is providing financial relief for the club, who could be eligible for up to £8.33m as part of a £250m rescue package agreed with the Premier League in December.

Any loans are repayable by June 2024.

Cardiff are running at an estimated loss of £3m a month and will not be receiving any government funding.

Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Wrexham all missed out on a £17.7m fund to help spectator sports in Wales.

The Welsh government has followed the UK government in not supporting professional clubs in the top tiers of the Football League.

Welsh football has been allocated £1.5m to be distributed by the Football Association of Wales.