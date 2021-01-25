Last updated on .From the section Newport

Anthony Hartigan has been with AFC Wimbledon since he was 14

Newport County have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals in 110 appearances in all competitions for Wimbledon, who are 20th in League One, since making his debut in 2017.

Hartigan is League Two Newport's fifth signing of the January transfer window.

"I'm happy that I've been given the opportunity to come here and get some games," Hartigan said.

"I've been in a few relegation battles in the last few years with Wimbledon, so it's a different challenge for me coming here and I'm happy to be here."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said: "I know he'll bring a lot of quality to our squad, so hopefully he can hit the ground running with us."