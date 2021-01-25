Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Darnell Johnson has also spent time on loan at Hibernian as well as Wigan earlier this season

Leicester City defender Darnell Johnson has agreed to join AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season.

Johnson, 22, has already made 11 appearances this season in all competitions during a loan spell at fellow League One club Wigan Athletic.

The centre-back could be in line to make his Dons debut in the league fixture at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

"He's big, strong, athletic and a good defender who doesn't want to get beat," Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges said.

