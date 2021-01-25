Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Hastings United also rejected an offer from Scunthorpe United for Davide Rodari

Crawley Town have signed striker Davide Rodari for an undisclosed fee from non-league Hastings United.

Rodari, 21, will be eligible to make his Crawley debut in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils with the option of a two-year extension.

Former Inter Milan academy player Rodari was born in Switzerland and is of Italian and Dutch descent. He joined Isthmian League Hastings in 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.