Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tyrese Omotoye made his senior Norwich City debut against Luton Town in December

Swindon Town have agreed a deal to sign striker Tyrese Omotoye from Premier League club Norwich City on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has scored four goals in three Papa John's Trophy appearances for Norwich's under-21s this season.

They included a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Newport County in October.

Omotoye has also made four senior appearances off the bench this season, including in the defeat by Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.