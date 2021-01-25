Waterworth's four goals on Saturday brought him to 11 for the season

Irish Premiership: Cliftonville v Linfield Venue: Solitude Date: Tuesday, 26 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live stream and live text commentary on the BBC Sport NI website

The individual analysis he received from the club showed that he scored as many goals in the second half as he had touches in the first.

It was interesting, then, that when reflecting on his four goals in Linfield's 6-0 win over Warrenpoint Town, Andy Waterworth turned immediately to an opening 45 minutes in which he had so few touches of the ball.

Assistant manager Ross Oliver sends each player a breakdown of their performances after each game, and Waterworth explained why his made for good reading even before the goals began to flow.

"We refer to them as 'moments' - times during a game where you are contributing to the team even if you are not touching the ball," he said.

"An example could be me staying high up the pitch and stretching their defence to allow an opportunity for Jordan Stewart to get on the ball and create an opportunity.

"When Ross sent through my report on Saturday's game it showed that I had fewer touches than in previous matches, but more moments in the game where I was being useful to the team.

"So, even though I was having less contact with the ball in the first-half in particular, I was still influencing the game in a positive way. I didn't need the analysis to show me that, but it is nice to see it."

Stay high, create space, take your chances

Waterworth praised his team-mates for creating opportunities for him

Waterworth's final goal on Saturday was his 200th in the league and, ahead of Linfield's trip to Cliftonville on Tuesday night, moved him to the top of the scoring charts for this season with 11 in all competitions.

One of the most prolific goalscorers in the Irish League over the last 12 years, he is still as single-minded in front of goal now as he has ever been.

However, the 34-year-old fully appreciates the importance of his role in this Linfield team and is happy to carry that out even if it may not be noticed by all supporters.

Particularly when playing as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as he was against Warrenpoint at Windsor, the former Hamilton Academical and Glentoran forward has a clear idea of what manager David Healy wants.

"To the naked eye, it may have looked like I wasn't involved in the first half but I knew my job was to stretch the play as Warrenpoint were sitting very deep," he explained.

"Me staying as high up the pitch as I can - and even starting from an offside position at times - makes their defenders step further back and that creates space in behind me for the likes of Jordan Stewart at number 10 or Jamie Mulgrew and Kyle McClean in midfield.

"Having fewer touches probably means there is more pressure on me to put the chance away when it does come, but I'm very fortunate that I have such good players behind me who are able to create opportunities.

"I have to keep reminding myself that it is not about me, but about the team, and thankfully we got our just rewards in the second half. From a personal and team point of view it was very satisfying."

Out-and-out nine becomes a 'nine-and-a-half'

Waterworth enjoyed success at Glentoran after joining them from Hamilton in 2013

When then-Blues boss David Jeffrey brought Waterworth to Windsor Park from the Glens in 2013, he told his new recruit it was because of how much his electric pace frightened defenders.

"Years ago people would have said that I could take a bad first touch and still get on to the ball with my second touch because of with my pace," he said.

"I would maybe have been dribbling and the ball would have bobbled all around me but because I was so quick I was still getting away from the defender."

Now 34, Waterworth admits his pace is, naturally, not what it was, but that he has worked hard to modify his game and improve his technique to ensure his contribution to the team does not diminish.

"These days I probably have to take extra care with my first touch and do some extra scanning of where I should be on the pitch. Sometimes I used to go and show for the ball in silly places but now I don't, I try and draw opposition away with clever movement.

"I feel like my game has gone through a lot of styles since I joined Linfield. I had a season as a nine in a 4-3-3 then a nine in a 4-4-2, and in the latter stages I have been more of a link player at times - maybe something of a nine and a half or a 10."

Healy delivering on promise

Healy's playing career started at Manchester United and included spells at Leeds United and Rangers

Of course, when Northern Ireland's record goalscorer is your club manager, you do not have too far to look for advice on centre-forward play.

Waterworth has been very open about the demands Healy places on the players, but was also full of praise for the improvements Healy has helped bring to his game.

"I do learn off him. He always said that he will help improve my game once I hit 33 and he has certainly done that.

"He also might tell me to step out of the game at the end of a training session. I might not like that, but I have to remind myself what will help get me more match-ready for a Saturday, so then go and do my own work at the side of the pitch.

"He rules by authority at Linfield, there is no coasting at this club, nobody is comfortable. Every year I always feel like I can never please him and am always playing for my Linfield career."