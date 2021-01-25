Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

A peak audience of 9.2 million people watched Manchester United beat Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on BBC TV and Red Button on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won 3-2 thanks to Bruno Fernandes' free-kick in the 78th minute at Old Trafford.

The tie recorded an average match audience of 8.1 million people, with 2.6 million also watching on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Manchester City's win over Cheltenham Town peaked at 5.8 million on BBC TV.

Chelsea's 3-1 defeat of Luton Town on Sunday received 3.8 million viewers.