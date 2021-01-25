Last updated on .From the section Southend

Tyler Cordner knows Southend manager Mark Molesley, who used to be Bournemouth Under-23s assistant boss

Southend United have signed centre-back Tyler Cordner on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the League Two season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Scunthorpe, making 17 appearances before being recalled by the Cherries on 14 January.

Cordner has had previous loan spells at Ebbsfleet and Havant & Waterlooville but has yet to feature for Bournemouth.

"I want to take my chance and hopefully we can push the club up the league," he told the Southend website. external-link

