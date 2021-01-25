Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Nathanael Ogbeta could make his Shrewsbury debut against Peterborough on Saturday

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Manchester City left-back Nathanael Ogbeta on an 18-month deal.

The 19-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, had been with Premier League City since the age of 10.

Ogbeta is an England Under-20 international but has yet to make his senior club debut, making 12 EFL Trophy appearances for his former team.

He is Shrewsbury's fourth January signing after David Davis, Harry Chapman and Matthew Pennington.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.