Grimsby

Stefan Payne started his career with Fulham

Grimsby have signed Tranmere Rovers striker Stefan Payne until the end of the season.

Injuries restricted the 29-year-old to just seven appearances for Rovers in 2020-21.

He previously worked under Mariners boss Paul Hurst at Shrewsbury.

"We've been on the look out for a striker. He's got a bit of everything and we had a successful time with him before," Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside.

