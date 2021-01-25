Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Halil Dervisoglu featured for Brentford in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup either side of his stint at FC Twente this season

Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu has joined Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente, featuring 10 times.

Dervisoglu returned to west London earlier this month, netting his first goal for the Bees in the FA Cup third-round win over Middlesbrough.

The Turkey Under-21 international joined Brentford in January 2020.

"Halil is a young player that we have a lot of belief in and one we think has a big future at Brentford," head coach Thomas Frank told the club website. external-link

"He made a real impact in the cup tie against Middlesbrough but the competition for him here, with Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss, is very strong."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.