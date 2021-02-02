League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Sarkic
  • 12Sears
  • 5Williams
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 2Pierre
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 8Norburn
  • 32Chapman
  • 10Vela
  • 7Whalley
  • 23Udoh

Substitutes

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 3Golbourne
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Goss
  • 9Pyke
  • 22Daniels
  • 28Davis

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Richards
  • 23Johnson
  • 16Lancashire
  • 29Beckles
  • 3Pickering
  • 28Murphy
  • 4Wintle
  • 14Finney
  • 7Powell
  • 12Mandron
  • 19Dale

Substitutes

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 8Lowery
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk
  • 21Adebisi
  • 31Walker
  • 32Evans
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
21Northampton2365122038-1823
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
