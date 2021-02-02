Shrewsbury Town v Crewe Alexandra

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Sarkic
- 12Sears
- 5Williams
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 2Pierre
- 14Ogbeta
- 8Norburn
- 32Chapman
- 10Vela
- 7Whalley
- 23Udoh
Substitutes
- 1Burgoyne
- 3Golbourne
- 4Edwards
- 6Goss
- 9Pyke
- 22Daniels
- 28Davis
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Richards
- 23Johnson
- 16Lancashire
- 29Beckles
- 3Pickering
- 28Murphy
- 4Wintle
- 14Finney
- 7Powell
- 12Mandron
- 19Dale
Substitutes
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 8Lowery
- 9Porter
- 10Kirk
- 21Adebisi
- 31Walker
- 32Evans
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match report will appear here