Blackpool v Northampton Town

BlackpoolBlackpool19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 4Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 39Stewart
- 12Dougall
- 10Kaikai
- 19Simms
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 13Sims
- 15Mitchell
- 20Turton
- 25Antwi
- 26Ballard
- 34Shaw
- 36Apter
Northampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Mitchell
- 28Jones
- 5Bolger
- 6Horsfall
- 15Kioso
- 8Watson
- 18Morris
- 23Mills
- 4Sowerby
- 7Hoskins
- 26Edmondson
Substitutes
- 2Harriman
- 11Korboa
- 17McWilliams
- 29Rose
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 35Berry
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match report will appear here