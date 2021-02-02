League One
BlackpoolBlackpool19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 4Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 39Stewart
  • 12Dougall
  • 10Kaikai
  • 19Simms
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 13Sims
  • 15Mitchell
  • 20Turton
  • 25Antwi
  • 26Ballard
  • 34Shaw
  • 36Apter

Northampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Mitchell
  • 28Jones
  • 5Bolger
  • 6Horsfall
  • 15Kioso
  • 8Watson
  • 18Morris
  • 23Mills
  • 4Sowerby
  • 7Hoskins
  • 26Edmondson

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 11Korboa
  • 17McWilliams
  • 29Rose
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 35Berry
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
21Northampton2365122038-1823
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories